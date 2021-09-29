Hot property: Brick home in Reisterstown surrounded by mature trees glows in the autumn

Unique features: This custom-built red brick traditional home nestled among mature hardwood trees is beautiful year-round and glorious in the autumn. Located on nearly two acres of land, this home feels like it’s in the middle of the country but is a short drive from such urban amenities as shopping, restaurants and world-class hospitals. There’s a private deck that’s ideal for morning coffee or an evening cocktail, a two-story statement-making entrance foyer, arched Palladian windows and hardwood floors. The streamlined kitchen has been outfitted with appliances that blend unobtrusively into the cabinets. The kitchen contains a central island with a breakfast bar plus a separate dining area, while the master bath has a soaking tub alongside a generously-sized walk-in shower. The finished basement would make an ideal work-out room, game area, man cave or home office. And for the new homeowner’s peace of mind, a one-year warranty is included with the purchase.