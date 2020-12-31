Hot property: Newly renovated Parkville home combines yesterday’s architecture with today’s amenities

Unique features: A top-to-bottom renovation features new electrical and plumbing systems plus a finished basement — expanding the usable space in the original 1,200 square foot home by about 50%. The 82-year-old exterior exudes charm, while the interior boasts a gourmet kitchen and sunroom with three walls of windows. The generously sized backyard and deck can easily be customized by the new owner to accommodate pets, a play area, sports, or entertaining.