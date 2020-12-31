xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Hot property: Newly renovated Parkville home combines yesterday’s architecture with today’s amenities

Mary Carole McCauley
By
Baltimore Sun
Dec 31, 2020 1:52 PM

Location/Address: 3034 Woodside Avenue Baltimore, MD 21234

List Price: $350,000

Year Built: 1938

Real estate agent: Arabella Brockett, The ONE Group of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty
Last sold/price: Nov. 30, 2020 for $145,000

Property Size: About 1,800 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.

Unique features: A top-to-bottom renovation features new electrical and plumbing systems plus a finished basement — expanding the usable space in the original 1,200 square foot home by about 50%. The 82-year-old exterior exudes charm, while the interior boasts a gourmet kitchen and sunroom with three walls of windows. The generously sized backyard and deck can easily be customized by the new owner to accommodate pets, a play area, sports, or entertaining.

