Hot property: Newly renovated Parkville home combines yesterday’s architecture with today’s amenities

Location/Address: 3034 Woodside Avenue Baltimore, MD 21234
List Price: $350,000
Year Built: 1938
Real estate agent: Arabella Brockett, The ONE Group of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty
Last sold/price: Nov. 30, 2020 for $145,000
Property Size: About 1,800 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.
Unique features: A top-to-bottom renovation features new electrical and plumbing systems plus a finished basement — expanding the usable space in the original 1,200 square foot home by about 50%. The 82-year-old exterior exudes charm, while the interior boasts a gourmet kitchen and sunroom with three walls of windows. The generously sized backyard and deck can easily be customized by the new owner to accommodate pets, a play area, sports, or entertaining.