Hot property: Spacious Ellicott City retreat can handle a crowd

Mary Carole McCauley
By
Baltimore Sun
Mar 17, 2022 5:00 AM

Address: 12134 Hayland Farm Way, Ellicott City

List price: $1,575,900

Year built: 2014

Real Estate Agent: Dalys Keith of Coldwell Banker Realty

Last sold price/date: For $1.23 million on June 30, 2017

Property size: 8,235 square feet with six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half-bath, a double-sided fireplace and a three-car garage on 0.79 acres of land

Unique features: Even a multi-generational family won’t feel crowded in this spacious, newer home with an expansive lawn surrounded by mature trees. And everyone can enjoy the view and visits by occasional wildlife from a raised, uncovered rear deck.

The standout interior feature is a massive double-sided stacked stone fireplace that ascends for two stories and connects the family room to the sunroom. The stone column is visible only from the family room, though the fireplace itself can be viewed through a “window” in the sunroom, giving a cozy feeling on chilly days to this transitional space.

The lower level has high-gloss hardwood floors, picture framing and railings, ceiling moldings and two Tuscan-style columns flanking the dining room.

This house isn’t afraid to sprawl, from the two-story entrance foyer to the eight-foot granite-topped kitchen island with room to easily seat four. The island is next to an in-kitchen dining area where a larger table can fit for more relaxed meals. A formal dining room is also included.

There’s a large walk-in pantry for storage plus a separate butler’s pantry for china or rarely used utensils. The master bedroom suite includes an eye-catching recessed ceiling, a bathroom with a soaking tub, a shower big enough for two adults. There are tons of closets and a second-floor laundry.

The lower level includes a space for a home theater with a bar for snacks, a game room, an exercise room and a refrigerated beverage center. This level also contains a guest suite with a walk-in closet, full bathroom and a separate entrance leading to the back yard.

