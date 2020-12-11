Hot property: Historic charmer with modern upgrades in downtown Annapolis comes with rare two-car garage

Location/Address: 217 King George St., Annapolis
List Price: $1,525,000
Year built: 1900
Real Estate Agent: Amy Stusek of Coldwell Banker Realty
Last sold: $1,525,000 on Feb. 27, 2020
Property size: 3,850 square feet with five bedrooms and three bathrooms and two partial bathrooms.
Unique features of property: This historic 1900 charmer with the bright red door is located less than a quarter mile from the U.S. Naval Academy. “Navy Blue and Gold,” the academy’s alma mater song, is thought to have been composed in 1923 in the first floor study by J.W. Crossley with lyrics supplied by Commander Roy de Saussure Horn.
The new homeowner will also get an outdoor living space with a patio, a Wolf range and Sub-Zero refrigerator, heated marble floors in the bathroom and that rarest of luxuries for downtown Annapolis: a detached two-car garage with living quarters above.
“Gorgeously restored wood floors round out this multi-generational home that is less than a five minute walk to the heart of the downtown Annapolis shopping district, fine dining and the city dock. This is truly a one of a kind home,” according to the home’s official listing.