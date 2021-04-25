Hot property: Put the finishing touches on this brand new Glen Arm Craftsman with curb appeal

Location: 11804 Manor Road, Glen Arm
List price: $724,900
Year built: 2021
Real estate agent: Lisa Hapney of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty
Property size: Four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bathroom with a gas fireplace on half an acre of land
Unique features: Craftsman-style home has plenty of curb appeal with a roof with three gables, decorative trim and an inviting brick-lined and front porch ideal for afternoon tea, board games and chatting with neighbors. The interior will be designed to the owner’s specifications, but the model includes a gas fireplace surrounded by shiplap, gleaming hardwood floors on the main level, a gourmet kitchen with an island and double wall oven, and intriguingly-shaped coffered ceilings on both upper and lower levels. (Photos are representative of the finished residence.)