Hot property: Put the finishing touches on this brand new Glen Arm Craftsman with curb appeal

Unique features: Craftsman-style home has plenty of curb appeal with a roof with three gables, decorative trim and an inviting brick-lined and front porch ideal for afternoon tea, board games and chatting with neighbors. The interior will be designed to the owner’s specifications, but the model includes a gas fireplace surrounded by shiplap, gleaming hardwood floors on the main level, a gourmet kitchen with an island and double wall oven, and intriguingly-shaped coffered ceilings on both upper and lower levels. (Photos are representative of the finished residence.)