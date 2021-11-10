Hot property: Cockeysville home has a quiet charm

Unique features: This pretty house is made for relaxing, from the covered porch in front that’s ideal for chatting with the neighbors to the expansive rear deck overlooking thick groves of mature trees. The first floor has an open design in which kitchen, dining and the entertainment areas flow harmoniously into and out of one another without walls that break up sight lines. This home’s new owners can raid the fridge without having to turn their attention away from that game-winning free throw. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a tiled black and gray backsplash. The kitchen island is equipped with an electrical outlet so kids can do homework while the adults prepare dinner. The master bath has a walk-in shower and extra-deep bathtub. The unfinished basement could be remade into a party center, workshop or guest rooms, while the quarter-acre lot has ample space for gardens, a child’s playground or outdoor fire pit.