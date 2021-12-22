Hot property: Easton home for sale has 300 windows and its own peninsula

Address/location: 10205 Kintore Drive, Easton
List price: $6.9 million
Year built: 2000
Real estate agent: Robert Lacaze of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.
Last sold price/date: For $600,000 on March 2, 1998
Property size: 10,302-square-foot home features five bedrooms and six full and two half bathrooms. The 18-acre property includes two separately deeded waterfront lots, a two-story barn and paddock, a tennis court and pool.
Unique features: This spectacular house is the product of two visionaries: the architect Alfred DeVido, who worked on the Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts in Northern Virginia and Philadelphia’s Mann Music Center, and structural engineer Charles H. Thornton, whose creations include the Petronas Twin Towers in Malaysia, which between 1993 and 2004 was the world’s tallest building.
This home, situated at the end of a mile-long driveway, is located on its own peninsula. The main house includes 300 windows and is a harmonious blend of maple wood and glass with exposed roof beams that make no attempt to hide how the building was constructed. The parcel is comprised of two separately deeded waterfront lots that cover half a mile of shoreline. Each lot has its own septic system, well and dock.
As befits the designer of music halls, this home’s acoustics are pristine; the living room can accommodate 100 guests in folding chairs for private concerts. Following the musical entertainment, guests can relax in front of the three wood-burning fireplaces or take a dip in the bi-level pool.
The barn, which was built to resemble the main house, has three stalls for horses and three parking spaces for cars, though either could be converted to the other. The barn’s upper level features its own private living quarters.