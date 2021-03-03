Hot property: Edgar Allan Poe descendant pays homage to famed Baltimore horror writer in this Owings Mills mansion

Unique features: The famous horror writer Edgar Allan Poe didn’t have any children. He did, however, have a great-nephew who shared his name and was the first owner of this estate, where it remained in the family for 70 years. Modern amenities include an elevator, all-new Viking appliances with a custom-designed range hood, two laundry rooms, six zones of HVAC and a three-car garage with a guest suite above. Sharp-eyed visitors will spy a nod to the novelist in the form of the hand-tiled morning room floor, which contains images of a raven and an open book. And, should the new homeowners be seized with a fit of melancholy, they can drown their sorrows with a libation stored in the 900-bottle wine cellar.