Hot property: Annapolis charmer with view of the Naval Academy dome

Unique features: This home was made for entertaining. Twelve for dinner? The dining room can fit a table that large. Wine refrigerator? Six-burner gas stove? Double oven, double dishwasher and 11-foot center island? Check, check, check, check and check again. The house was gutted in 2006 and rebuilt with a finished basement and attic. The foyer boasts an inlaid border with a compass rose design, the private rear patio features a pergola and the upper level leads to a deck with a view of the historic Naval Academy dome, recently refinished in a stunning copper. This home is one block from the Academy gate and four blocks from the city docks.