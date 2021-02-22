xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Hot property: Annapolis charmer with view of the Naval Academy dome

Mary Carole McCauley
By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 22, 2021 1:23 PM
For $1.65 million, this 3,600 square foot, four-bedroom Annapolis palace can be your new home.
(John Wayne Lucia III)

Location/address: 238 King George Street Annapolis, MD 21401

List price: $1.65 million

Year built: 1920

Real estate agent: Vic Pascoe of Keller Williams Select Realtors

Last sold/date and price: $695,000 in 2004

Property size: 3,600 square feet, four bedrooms and three full and two half bathrooms and a gas-burning fireplace.

Unique features: This home was made for entertaining. Twelve for dinner? The dining room can fit a table that large. Wine refrigerator? Six-burner gas stove? Double oven, double dishwasher and 11-foot center island? Check, check, check, check and check again. The house was gutted in 2006 and rebuilt with a finished basement and attic. The foyer boasts an inlaid border with a compass rose design, the private rear patio features a pergola and the upper level leads to a deck with a view of the historic Naval Academy dome, recently refinished in a stunning copper. This home is one block from the Academy gate and four blocks from the city docks.

