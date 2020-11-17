Hot property: A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a mile of Maryland shoreline

Unique features of property: Though this compound includes two homes and a caretaker’s cottage, the real star of Samson’s Harbor Farm is the land: one mile of Patuxent River waterfront in Saint Mary’s County that includes a private sanctuary for geese, doves and ducks. The estate also includes opportunities for hunting, boating, crabbing, and fishing. According to the property’s listing, “the potential to develop may be explored as 7 lots have been proposed as a future opportunity. Samson’s Harbor Farm has yet to be bridled by a conservation easement of any kind. Endless views both on land and by water, privacy, seclusion and yet an easy drive to Annapolis, DC and Baltimore. This is The ONE property offered in Maryland that truly has it all.”