xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Hot property: Nostalgic for the 80s? You’re going to love this affordable Baltimore condo.

Mary Carole McCauley
By
Baltimore Sun
Dec 02, 2020 7:59 AM

Address: 3021 Fallstaff Road, Unit 403B

List price: $145,000

Advertisement

Year built: 1987

Real Estate Agent: Martha Wise, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Advertisement

Last sold: 1987, for $95,500

[Most read] After coronavirus outbreak, here’s where the Ravens’ roster stands for game vs. Steelers

Property size: 1,664-square foot condo with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Unique features of property: You don’t have to wear leg warmers or sport a mullet to tour this condo, but it wouldn’t hurt. This light-filled apartment has been preserved as a homage to 1987, the year it was built and features everything you loved from that era: mirrored walls, glass tables, dreamy pastels, the color mauve.

Latest Home

The kitchen is in like-new condition as the late owner, a Park Heights businesswoman, rarely cooked but ordered carryout daily, according to listing agent Martha Wise. Even the furniture is for sale.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement