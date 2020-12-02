Hot property: Nostalgic for the 80s? You’re going to love this affordable Baltimore condo.

Address: 3021 Fallstaff Road, Unit 403B
List price: $145,000
Year built: 1987
Real Estate Agent: Martha Wise, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Last sold: 1987, for $95,500
Property size: 1,664-square foot condo with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Unique features of property: You don’t have to wear leg warmers or sport a mullet to tour this condo, but it wouldn’t hurt. This light-filled apartment has been preserved as a homage to 1987, the year it was built and features everything you loved from that era: mirrored walls, glass tables, dreamy pastels, the color mauve.
The kitchen is in like-new condition as the late owner, a Park Heights businesswoman, rarely cooked but ordered carryout daily, according to listing agent Martha Wise. Even the furniture is for sale.