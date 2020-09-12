Steve Fowler knows his way around waterfalls. The Fallston expert tells you how to create a water feature

Ask about maintenance [of the water feature]. You want to know what is involved and how much time do you need to dedicate for this. Am I going to want to keep up with it? There’s a lot of different things that you can do and a couple different ways of building these. Some people want mechanical. They want to walk over, turn a handle, back-flush it like a swimming pool and walk away. Some people are weekend gardeners, and they want to come out and play with it, feed the plants and this and that.