Garden Q&A: Youth gardens can offer food and fun to grow on

Q: I’d like to start a youth garden at my school — the kids would find it engaging, and I want them to better understand where their food comes from. What resources do you recommend I use to get started?
A: We have a new webpage where you can learn more about creating youth gardens, community gardens, and small-space gardens as they pertain to edible plants. It’s called the Healthy Gardens, Healthy You Toolkit, and it presents a collection of information about starting plants from seed and setting up a vegetable garden, plus videos demonstrating techniques and sharing experiences. Resources specific to Baltimore City and Prince George’s County are also provided at go.umd.edu/HealthyGardens.
In addition to vegetables, or in areas with conditions unsuitable for a harvest, consider using additional sensory stimuli to keep children exploring. A variety of foliage colors, shapes, textures, scents, and sounds (think of rustling grasses or rattling seed pods) also add to the experience. Blooms attracting pollinators will also add dynamic life to the garden while boosting its productivity.
A good first step, if using on-site materials for the garden, is to get the soil tested for lead if you intend to harvest crops. Search for “soil testing” on the HGIC website for more information. A site located on the sunniest side of the property, usually southern or western, will be the easiest to work with in terms of widest plant selection. Choose low-maintenance crops for your first denizens. Then, dream big, but whittle down your initial projects to a very modest trial garden. (Containers are a good way to dip your toe in, or useful if the soil is too poor.) By having the big picture in reserve, this allows you to begin your design with future expansion in mind so it’s easier to add new beds or structures as your experience in managing the garden grows.
Q: In looking over the results of my laboratory soil test, I see that several nutrients are listed as “excessive.” What do I do to remediate that before planting?
A: While “excessive” sounds like a condition that needs correcting, what it actually indicates is that levels are sufficient for good plant growth. “Plentiful” is probably a better word the labs could use to avoid concern. Excessive nutrients, like calcium, magnesium, and potassium, cannot be removed from the soil and are not harmful to plants. Since they’re not needed, adding more of those nutrients via fertilizer won’t benefit the plants. In fact, adding unnecessary nutrients runs a greater risk of polluting stormwater runoff, which in turn contributes to habitat degradation for aquatic organisms and can windup in the Chesapeake Bay.
Only adding the nutrients you need, rather than a hefty dose of all of them, can at times be challenging. Laboratory soil tests will tell you which are lacking, if any. Home test kits tend not to be as accurate; plus, they don’t test for as many nutrient types. Fortunately, when supplements need to be targeted, there are so many fertilizer formulations and brands that you can largely customize what you apply. Where fertilizer is concerned, always follow soil testing lab recommendations and product instructions. Over-application is not harmless and, pollution aside, can injure beneficial fungi and bacteria that aid roots in addition to damaging roots directly.
Often, you can get all the nutrient cycling you need by letting fallen foliage or “mulched” grass clippings compost in place, and by applying compost to ornamental or vegetable beds upon planting or as an occasional top dressing. You can learn more about test result interpretation on our Soil Testing and Soil Testing Labs page, plus explore our pages about composting, organic matter and soil amendments, and fertilizing.
University of Maryland Extension’s Home and Garden Information Center offers free gardening and pest information at extension.umd.edu/hgic. Click “Ask Extension” to send questions and photos.