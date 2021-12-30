Garden Q&A: How to decide when tree removal is necessary?

Diagnosing the main causes of tree decline is challenging, especially since symptom manifestation can be surprisingly delayed. Insect or disease presence tends to be secondary, as environmental stressors often start the spiral of decline with subtle or unseen impacts. Unfortunately, few trees experiencing notable dieback are salvageable, though some treatments might postpone the inevitable or cosmetically improve their appearance for a time. That said, depending on the nature and pace of the damage, they may yet live for decades, continuing to provide ecosystem services that are so needed in human-altered landscapes.