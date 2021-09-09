Garden Q&A: Can I expand my native garden with seeds?

Open-pollinated varieties of tomatoes, beans, and peas tend to self-fertilize, so will be fine to save. Cucurbits (cucumber, summer and winter squash, pumpkin) tend to cross-pollinate via bees, so pollen from plants in neighboring yards may need to be excluded via pollinator barriers. Or, you could hand-pollinate the plant from which you want to save seed. Otherwise, you’ll get a pot-luck mix of offspring — some may be good, but others may be duds. Some crosses volunteer themselves — we often field identification queries in summer for mystery squash appearing in a compost pile or somewhere wildlife ran off with a fruit last year.