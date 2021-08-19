Garden Q&A: Are robber flies good to have around?

A: It’s likely the work of spider mites, and interestingly, the leaf’s color literally has been drained. At their tiny scale - around the size of a period in your question - the mites feed by jabbing plant cells and sucking up the contents, which includes chlorophyll. It’s impressive that something so tiny can create such prominent symptoms. Though a few species prefer the cooler days of spring and autumn, most thrive in summer’s heat; all do well in dry conditions and on plants that are drought-stressed. Though they are named for their spider-like use of silk, their webbing might not be obvious until populations are high enough to practically carry the plant away.