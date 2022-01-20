Garden Q&A: Mistletoe - it’s not just for the holidays

Part of the problem is knowing which you have. In some species it’s hard to differentiate between flower sexes without magnification, and essentially impossible after bloom when fruit is lacking. Cultivars are usually of known sex, helpful when you either want berries (think: winterberry holly) or don’t want berries (think: asparagus, because it detracts energy from future harvests). Spicebush cultivars are scarce. Seed-grown individuals or plants of unknown parentage (if, say, a cutting was propagated from an unsexed plant) are potluck, so you either wait-and-see or plant several in the hopes that you have at least one of each.