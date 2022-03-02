Garden Q&A: When to prune hydrangea plants?

A pre-emergent herbicide targeted to grassy weeds is the simplest approach, though certain formulations are not permitted by some jurisdictions. These prevent germination of seeds, so if applied too late (after germination), they will not be effective. Pre-emergent herbicides function by creating a chemical barrier to the emerging weed roots in the surface layer of soil. Desirable plants and established weeds already have roots safely below this layer. If the soil surface is disturbed by digging or aerating, the barrier will be broken and give seeds an opportunity to establish. Therefore, skip applications on any areas you intend to dig or renovate.