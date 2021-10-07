Garden Q&A: How to grow your own garlic

Avoid using glue traps to capture any nuisance insects that make it in anyway, since they can ensnare unintended targets like innocent snakes just trying to find shelter (or following a source of food). Freeing a poor snake trapped on adhesive is time-consuming, certainly stressful for the snake, and may still leave it wounded and vulnerable to infection. You’re both better off with it happily roaming the garden as free pest control instead. You can vacuum up insects you find, or capture them and toss them back outside. Avoid squishing the ladybugs and stink bugs, as they have defensive chemicals that have a pungent, persistent odor and which may stain fibers.