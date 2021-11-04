Garden Q&A: How to grow fruit trees in Maryland

Plan as much as possible first: where do you have enough space and the best conditions? How will they be cared for year-round? What problems should you anticipate, and how will you process the perishable harvest? Even when grown organically, there’s a lot of intervention and preventive treatments that will typically be needed to produce a useful harvest and to keep the tree healthy. After a problem arises, curative options are few, so knowing ahead of time what to look for and when is important in avoiding plant damage or a ruined crop for that year.