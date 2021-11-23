Garden Q&A: How to fertilize wisely

A: In general, the garden plants that might benefit from routine fertilization would be turfgrass and edible crops (fruits and vegetables). We ask a lot of our lawns and harvestable plants in terms of vigor and productivity, so the boost from added nutrients can help keep them at peak performance. Container-grown plants, particularly annuals that bloom all summer, will deplete their nutrient supply over time and do benefit from regular in-season fertilization. Otherwise, most trees, shrubs, vines, perennials, bulbs, and several annuals grow and bloom just fine without fertilizer. Plus, any tree remotely near a lawn will have plenty of roots infiltrating the area to pick up unused nutrients.