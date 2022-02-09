Garden Q&A: What kind of wood should be used for raised beds in vegetable gardens?

Lumber that is pressure treated with a compound that contains copper, known as ACQ, should be OK. Reclaimed, treated lumber over 20 years old could be a problem because lumber treated with a combination of chromium, copper and arsenic (CCA) was not discontinued until 2003. A safer choice would be to use either untreated rot-resistant wood or wood which can be painted or stained to slow weathering and decomposition. Otherwise, wood with an unknown history can be separated from the bed’s soil with use of a plastic liner. Alternatives to wood or plastic include metal, bricks or stone. Concrete “cinder blocks” are also questionable in terms of leaching, though, so sealing them with paint might be the best solution. (Plus, it adds a nice canvas for some creative artwork!)