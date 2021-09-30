Garden Q&A: How to plan fall colors in the garden?

Perennials with fall foliage changes include switch grass and little bluestem, which can blush plum-purple, burgundy, or golden; the bluestem can get almost pinkish-lavender on its way to finishing warm mocha. Purple muhly grass can get so shrouded in clouds of ruby-mauve-pink seed heads that you can’t see much foliage. Flowering spurge, a great baby’s-breath accent by itself, can turn a wonderful orange or scarlet. Another underused species, Bowman’s root, can display multiple colors at once. Heuchera and its cousin tiarella can surprise you with a change of colors they retain through winter, usually in the plum-maroon palette. Even our dainty woodland stonecrop, while evergreen, gets in on the act by adopting hues of faded pink or bronze.