Garden Q&A: It’s the season for holiday evergreens and garden gifts

For those with too much shade or no land of their own, a prepaid plot rental at a nearby community garden might be welcome if they want to grow veggies or cut flowers next year. Otherwise, houseplant care supplies might be useful instead, such as plant snips (to spare your regular scissors), extra pots and saucers, or a large tub or tarp for repotting tasks. Tubs or deep trays can also be a handy way to carry several plants to and from the sink, or a soaking vessel for air plants or mounted epiphytes (like staghorn fern slabs) needing the occasional dunk. For houseplant fans with a growing collection, a room humidifier can go a long way to alleviating both sinus and plant discomfort in our dry indoor winter air.