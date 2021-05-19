Eastern tent caterpillars: Are they as awful as they look? Garden Q&A

Obvious tunneling with cracked raised earth aboveground is the work of moles, but moles do not eat roots, nor do mice. The only critter that would consume the entire root of a carrot and not the top is a vole. With a “v.” Voles looks like a mouse with a short tail and are destructive. They eat bulbs and roots and gnaw the base of trees and shrubs, often killing them. Vole tunnels can be aboveground (especially under snow or in high grass) or not visible at all except for the half dollar-sized entrance to their slanting tunnel. They kick out no soil. You can put mouse snap traps baited with apple at the tunnel entrance to catch voles.