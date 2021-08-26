Garden Q&A: How hungry are the caterpillars this season?

Although the localized damage of these communal caterpillars can be alarming, they don’t cause serious problems for the tree, especially one that is old enough to lose a few leaves late in the season. (Given potential losses each season due to weather, insects, or disease, healthy trees grow more leaves than they need each year.) As with other insect outbreaks, oakworms tend to come and go in boom and bust cycles, where natural enemies reduce their numbers. Rarely would you need to treat a tree, especially since oaks are highly valued for overall wildlife benefit.