Garden Q&A: How to attract birds to your yard? Plant Mother Nature’s bird feeders

Plant recommendations are going to be incredibly varied because the diet of birds is so varied, both across species and throughout the year. Site conditions in your garden will narrow-down what may be an overwhelming list of choices. Here are some general tips: plant as much variety as you have room for; plant to provide food for insects, and the birds will follow; and when looking at berry or seed production, consider productivity for each season. Try to focus on native plants only, since birds will deposit their seeds beyond your landscape.