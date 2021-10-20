Garden Q&A: Best way to control leaf beetles in fall?

Q: I’m growing several of our native viburnum shrubs because I enjoy their autumn foliage colors, berries for the birds, and spring/summer flowers. I’m concerned about a pest I’ve heard about that damages viburnum. Is there something I can be doing this time of year to check for them?
A: You’re probably referring to the viburnum leaf beetle, a non-native insect that causes chewing damage and potential plant death on multiple species of viburnum. This species has actually been in the U.S. about 25 years already, but it’s still relatively new to Maryland. Unfortunately, it appears that they prefer to feed on — or at least cause more damage to — several of our native species more so than non-native viburnums.
This time of year, adult beetles are wrapping up their life cycle and may have already died, as only the eggs overwinter. Females chew a depression in the twigs and lay their eggs in the hollow, covering them up with a cemented mix of chewed bark and frass (insect waste). This interruption in the normally smooth appearance of the twig makes them relatively easy to spot once the autumn leaves have shed.
Check the undersides of twigs — especially the youngest wood, which grew this summer. Egg-laying females do not exclusively use young growth, but it is preferred. The simplest approach is to just cut off twigs with egg clusters and dispose of them. Yes, that may remove some of next year’s flower buds, but it beats trying to deal with hungry larvae dispersed over the entire plant later. Fortunately, several natural enemies prey on this pest. You can find more information on HGIC’s website on the page “Viburnum Leaf Beetle.”
Q: I’m happy to leave fallen leaves on my garden beds, but what about the lawn? Won’t they harm the grass?
A: A happy medium between collecting and removing them versus having a layer thick enough to smother grass would be to chop them into finer pieces by running them over with a lawn mower, especially a mulching mower. Then, they can remain on the lawn to degrade over time (notably over winter) and gradually add more organic matter to the soil.
As long as you can still see about half the lawn or more peeking through the shredded leaves, it won’t be smothered; remember, wind and foraging wildlife will move those leaf bits around now and then so any one area won’t be covered for very long. If you’re surrounded by hefty shade trees that drop piles of leaves, or don’t want to risk chopping-up overwintering insects in the leaf litter, you can remove any surplus leaves and compost them or spread them whole over non-turf parts of the yard.
