Garden Q&A: How to grow air plants

Given the rot risk and the misconception that they’re self-sustaining indoors, it’s understandable that under-watering is the other common cause of air plant loss. How can you tell when to drench? Look at the leaf shape. For many species, the long edges of the leaf will curve upward when the plant is getting dry, much like your tongue’s shape if you roll the sides up. After a soak, see how the leaf shape has flattened and use this as your baseline to compare to in the future. Different species have different degrees of natural curl to the leaf, but a well-hydrated plant will show you what’s normal for its type. For species that naturally have more of a noodle-like, cylindrical leaf, you’ll get used to how their leaves might twist and twirl more when drier, and a drying plant will feel lighter.