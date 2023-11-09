Garden Q&A: Is it to early to cut back roses?

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Q: When do I prune shrub roses? Is now OK? How far back do I cut?

A: Although you probably won’t kill a plant by doing it now, it’s best to wait until late winter or early spring (late February to early March time frame for Central Maryland). Pruning before the dormant season might reduce some winter hardiness, potentially contributing to stem dieback. If you pruned in fall and a drastic cold snap were to cause plant tissue damage during the winter, then the second trimming to remove the dead wood would shorten the stem even more, as opposed to delaying trimming until the worst of winter is past and only making one trim at the height you prefer.

The height to reduce the stems depends on personal preference, and recommendations vary, but one convention is to cut shrub rose stems down to about 15 or 18 inches off the ground, though you could go lower to 12 inches or higher to 24 inches. Roses bloom on new growth (with the exception of many climbing roses that also flower on old growth), so pruning at the end of winter will not remove flower buds. If you delay pruning into April or so, though, you might postpone when those first flowers of the season appear.

If a rose is so rangy that it’s just in the way, like arching over a sidewalk or blocking a hose spigot, you can compromise and make a light trim now to tidy it up so the thorns don’t catch people, and then do the main pruning in a several months.

Q: I brought in my potted citrus tree a couple weeks ago and have discovered ants in its soil. How can I get them out? I can’t use insecticide since it’s a fruiting tree, right?

A: I don’t recommend an insecticide to directly treat the ants in this situation; not only might it not work well, given where the ants are nesting, but if the active ingredient happens to be systemic (something roots can absorb), it could enter the tree and might contaminate the fruit, as you noted.

Ants aren’t directly harming the plant, just using the easy-to-excavate potting mix to live in. If the plant happens to have a population of aphids or soft scale among its leaves, then the ants might be using those pests as livestock of sorts, consuming the sugary honeydew they produce. A potted plant in that situation would be like a convenient ant bed-and-breakfast.

The simplest approach to evict ants in potting mix would be to repot the plant. You could alternatively try to flood them out, though waiting until the plant needs water first may avoid overwatering the roots, since you don’t want to deprive roots of oxygen for too long. The disruption should cause the ants to abandon the nest and carry their juveniles with them. An upcoming mild weather day would be a good time to use either method outside (easier than having a bathtub or bucket full of scurrying ants to deal with).

If all else fails, you might be able to kill the colony by placing a bait station atop the pot, and letting the foragers collect the poisoned bait to feed with their nestmates. Follow product label directions, and keep any pets or children away from the bait. I think it unlikely that killed ants among the plant’s roots will leach enough active pesticide to be absorbed by the plant, much less in concentrations sufficient to contaminate fruit, given how small the exposure would be.

University of Maryland Extension’s Home and Garden Information Center offers free gardening and pest information at extension.umd.edu/hgic. Click “Ask Extension” to send questions and photos.