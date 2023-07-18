Garden Q&A: What is a luna moth and how can I attract more?

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Q: I found a huge green moth on my front door! What is it, and do they visit flowers so I can attract more?

A: This beauty is one of my favorite insects — a luna moth, a native species and one of our largest North American moths. Their green color, rare among our local moths and butterflies, ranges from medium to pale celery-green or a pistachio ice cream hue. Their long hindwing tails and eyespots combine to give them a look resembling an elephant’s face. I imagine those eyes give foraging birds a moment’s pause, though the bigger predator for these moths are probably bats, since they are night-flying.

Adults have vestigial mouth parts and cannot feed, so flowers won’t attract them. They rely on body fat stored from the caterpillar stage —which grow gleefully big — to fuel their brief search for mates and egg-laying sites. You can support breeding populations by caring for caterpillar host plants, which for Luna include hickory, walnut, sweet gum, and white oak, among other trees.

Avoiding pesticide use in home landscapes is of critical importance, though communities that are subjected to aerial forest sprays for spongy moth or other pests may unfortunately experience population declines, even though such treatments are relatively targeted. Gardeners attempting to rid a tree of nuisance aphids, spotted lanternfly, scale, and other insects could inadvertently affect harmless species like these moths in the process. Remember, any tree roots infiltrating a lawn that is treated with a systemic insecticide, like for grubs, might absorb some of those chemicals and transport them into the canopy.

The best kind of green thumb…a perch for a Luna Moth. (Miri Talabac/Handout)

Light pollution is another big detriment to these and many night-active insects (like fireflies). Home landscape accent lighting, porch lights, streetlights, and other sources of illumination interfere with their ability to navigate at night.

For anyone curious about moths, I encourage you to participate in or follow National Moth Week, a citizen science project taking place the last full week of July each year.

Check out what visits your porch lights or plants and see if you can ID the caterpillars that wander the landscape or chew holes in tree, shrub, or perennial leaves. Few are truly pests so you won’t need to worry about managing them; leave them to fulfill their part in the food web of our local ecosystem.

You can also sign up to learn about nighttime pollinators and how to support them in the upcoming free webinar: “Working the Night Shift: Pollination After Dark,” taking place Aug. 3 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Q: Some of my apples have multiple small red spots on the skin. I don’t recognize this disease. Can I treat it?

A: Small brown specks on the fruit skin that have a red “halo” around them are actually an insect causing damage: San Jose scale. This nonnative pest can feed on a wide variety of plant species and resides on bark, and sometimes also on the skin of fruits like apple, pear, sweet cherry, peach, and prune-type plums. They’ve even been observed to cause red spotting on unripe American holly berries. This scale can reside on foliage as well, but this is less common.

When numerous, armored scale (the group to which San Jose scale belongs) will potentially cause plant stunting or dieback. Management of scale is not easy and successful suppression of established populations takes time. Spraying horticultural oil right before bud break can smother overwintering scale. There are three generations per year with this species. Fortunately, fruits with scale on the skin are safe to eat. If populations are high and you do not wish to use insecticides (either yourself or via a hired professional), it may be more practical to replace the tree since the scale will not diminish enough on their own. Visit our

University of Maryland Extension’s Home and Garden Information Center offers free gardening and pest information at extension.umd.edu/hgic. Click “Ask Extension” to send questions and photos.