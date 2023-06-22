Garden Q&A: Are green June beetles a pest?

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Q: I’ve seen a few big bugs buzzing over my lawn recently, and I think they might be green and stocky, if what I saw crawling in the lawn was the same critter. Are these a pest? Happy to leave them alone if they’re harmless.

A: You’re probably seeing green June beetle adults, which emerge this time of year. The males loudly buzz over lawns looking for mates. Their grubs, which are quite large by lawn beetle grub standards, feed on both live plant roots plus dead and decaying plant matter in the soil.

They’re considered a minor pest for turf grass and generally don’t bother decorative plants enough to warrant intervention. Minimizing turf stress by irrigating when needed and mowing at the appropriate height will allow it to tolerate grub damage and regrow when feeding ceases. If you grow peaches, figs, or other thin-skinned fruit, you may find congregations of these adult beetles chowing-down on ripe fruit, but they should not ruin a harvest.

This beetle is found statewide and according to Maryland Biodiversity Project records, adult activity peaks in July. They are a native insect with velvety jewel-green bodies and matte bronze accents, a lumbering gait, and cute fingered antennae, like a fanciful miniature version of reindeer antlers.

Green June beetle diving into the flowers of a non-invasive Eurasian species of sea holly (Eryngium). (Miri Talabac/Handout)

You will also start to see the much larger Eastern cicada killer wasps over lawns with easy-to-excavate soil as the females dig burrows for their young and males patrol mating territories. These two insects may overlap in their commutes over your yard, but the wasp’s activity only tends to pick up as green June beetle activity starts to wane. They’ll ignore each other and you, though, since the wasp hunts only cicadas and does not care about us. The beetle might clumsily bonk into you if flying about focused on other things, and sometimes they sit around porch lights after being distracted by them overnight, but they won’t bite. (Their leg spines might tickle bare skin if handled.)

I have seen green June beetles visit pollinator-friendly perennials like our native Rattlesnake Master (Eryngium yuccifolium), but they also happily imbibe oozing sap from trees. If you find them visiting your flowers this season, there’s no need to worry, and most populations in lawns are minor and can be ignored.

Q: As I learn more about pollinators, I try to be mindful of how I garden and what I plant. I’m using more native species and stopping pesticide use, but is there anything else I should keep in mind?

A: You’re on the right track, as using native plants helps our local bees, butterflies, and other insects reproduce and maintain populations in the face of habitat loss and degradation. Gardeners sometimes don’t realize that pesticides can cause harm to organisms that aren’t the target pest, be it a weed, fungus or insect that is causing significant damage. Even though fungicides and herbicides are not insecticides by design, they could still put insects at risk from treatment residues or direct contact with a spray, so as you have done, either skip using them or at least minimize their use. (For example, research has shown that fungicides harm or kill bees by interfering with their gut microbes.)

Additional actions include growing a species-diverse range of plants (mostly native, but having a few noninvasive nonnative species is also fine) so flowering times and bloom forms vary. This variety will suit a wider array of pollinators adapted to work with the traits of those particular plants. For instance, some plants only open flowers in the early morning and close by afternoon, or do the opposite and open in late afternoon and remain open into the evening. Different “shifts” of pollinators take advantage of those opportunities. We tend to overlook moths, which greatly outnumber butterflies, and many of them are active only at night.

Where possible, you can also plant host plants: species that insects rely on as a food source, usually for juveniles like caterpillars. Some insects are very specialized and require particular plant species, while others accept a wider array of options. Although we often think of butterflies and moths with regards to host plants, the larval food for other pollinators is often other insects in the form of prey, so this impacts how you deal with nuisance insects like aphids, grasshoppers, beetle grubs, and flies, plus spiders. The simplicity of being plant-focused when making choices for the garden is that, eventually, as you trace one animal’s food source down to another, eventually something is going to be eating a plant, and likely preferring a native species at that. Our pollinator gardens resource page provides more information and ideas.

We may be wrapping-up the last official day of National Pollinator Week today, but every week is pollinator week for gardeners interested in supporting local ecosystems. If you’re curious to learn more about attracting and protecting a more diverse group of pollinators, check out the upcoming online presentation Working the Night Shift: Pollination After Dark on Thursday, Aug. 3 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. This is part of our continuing education opportunities for master gardeners but it is also open to the public.

University of Maryland Extension’s Home and Garden Information Center offers free gardening and pest information at extension.umd.edu/hgic. Click “Ask Extension” to send questions and photos.