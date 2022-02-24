Garden Q&A: How to wrangle those tenacious weeds

A: Since the most efficient and effective way to eliminate hard-to-control weeds would be systemic herbicide treatment, be prepared for a tedious and drawn-out battle when opting for an alternative approach. Techniques such as smothering and repeated digging can work for some species over the long term, but will delay your use of the space for a long time. You don’t want to plant anything desirable amid the colony of weeds until they’re absolutely gone. Using an aggressive native plant to try to out-compete established invaders, for example, probably won’t work, though it may be a useful tool to keep seedlings from recolonizing an area later.