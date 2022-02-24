Garden Q&A: How to wrangle those tenacious weeds

Q: I have some tenacious garden weeds I’d like to get rid of, chemical-free if possible. I know one is called chameleon plant, and it’s one of the worst to wrangle so far. Any tips?
A: Since the most efficient and effective way to eliminate hard-to-control weeds would be systemic herbicide treatment, be prepared for a tedious and drawn-out battle when opting for an alternative approach. Techniques such as smothering and repeated digging can work for some species over the long term, but will delay your use of the space for a long time. You don’t want to plant anything desirable amid the colony of weeds until they’re absolutely gone. Using an aggressive native plant to try to out-compete established invaders, for example, probably won’t work, though it may be a useful tool to keep seedlings from recolonizing an area later.
Perennial weeds store energy reserves in their roots and rhizomes. You can throw everything you have at the foliage — mowing, smothering, goat browsing, burning — but as long as these storage structures remain and the plant can photosynthesize once in a while, the plant can keep returning for years. Depriving regrowth of sunlight is critical because this is what fuels persistence.
Otherwise, you must remove every root/rhizome piece in the soil. You will invariably miss some, since small pieces usually break off, so expect this to take several rounds and be vigilant for the weed’s reappearance. When patches or colonies are extensive, or reach beyond your property line, this degree of thoroughness may be impossible to achieve.
At the very least, while you plan your attack, keep the plants from flowering and setting seed. This may involve frequent mowing or repeated doses of an organic herbicide (as these don’t kill the roots).
Chameleon plant is one of the worst among weeds that look somewhat decorative, especially the once-popular variegated cultivar that reverts to plain green. Other pretty nightmares include lesser celandine, bugleweed , bishop’s weed, orange daylily, and cypress spurge.
Q: I have a large yard and several trees have sustained some minor storm damage – cracked limbs or broken branches. Should they be trimmed off? If so, when? And should I get rid of the wood to discourage disease?
A: While pruning for aesthetics or access around a tree’s trunk should be performed at a time of year that’s best for the individual species, the removal of injured wood should be done any season it’s discovered. One reason for this is that we don’t want the unstable connection of a partially-cracked limb to do further damage from winds or subsequent moisture weight. Bark torn from a trunk, for example, should a branch continue to cleave away, is essentially impossible to remediate once it occurs.
Injuries to trunks and branches can be an entry point for opportunistic wood-boring insects and decay microbes. A clean cut to replace the break will self-seal more successfully and quickly than a jagged, torn, split or crack. Such wounds usually do not knit back together, even if the branch is secured back into place; the tissues that the interrupted sapwood kept alive will dry out and die on the growth past the break.
Much of the tree’s reaction to the injury occurs within the interior wood, out of sight, while specialized tissues near the cut (depending on where it’s made) grow to callus-over the wound to further discourage entry by decay organisms. Don’t use wound paint or any other sealant on the cuts that remove broken wood. Use the services of an arborist or tree-care professional when you are unsure of where to make the pruning cut and if the limbs are too high or heavy to tackle safely. This is especially critical regarding any limbs near utility lines. For smaller do-it-yourself trims, see our Pruning Trees webpage.
Consider leaving dead wood for its ecosystem benefits, especially in a spacious yard. Don’t worry, it won’t encourage plant diseases. You can retain the cut branches and place them out of the way for wildlife to use as the wood decays. A brush pile, for instance, is a great refuge for many insects, mammals, and herps (reptiles and amphibians; likely turtles and skinks). Just keep it several feet away from the house. Mid-size branches can serve as plant supports for floppy, tall, or scrambling vegetables and perennials, or makeshift fencing to outline a planting bed.
University of Maryland Extension’s Home and Garden Information Center offers free gardening and pest information at extension.umd.edu/hgic. Click “Ask Extension” to send questions and photos.