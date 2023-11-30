Garden Q&A: What do I do with toxic plants?

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Q: While learning about the plants in my new-to-me yard this past summer, I found some that are toxic, like monkshood. How do I safely dispose of them?

A: Although monkshood might have higher toxicity than some species, there are a surprising plethora of common garden plants with some level of toxicity if ingested. Fortunately, many of them require unrealistic amounts of ingestion to be a danger, though a handful of species have above-average risk if children or pets are prone to consuming anything in reach, like ripe berries.

Advertisement

Having said that, unless you have concerns of an unsupervised child or rambunctious pet ingesting the monkshood or any other toxic plant, its removal from the garden is probably not necessary. If you do want to remove it, you can either dig it up to see if any area gardeners want to pick it up as a free giveaway, or just dispose of it in yard waste collection curbside. (Or just put up a barrier to access, like a short fence.)

Plants that are toxic when ingested by people aren’t usually toxic by way of skin absorption, so handling it should be fine with just garden gloves as long as you aren’t getting sap in your eyes or mouth in the process. (Nurseries growing monkshood and other unsafe-to-eat species don’t have any special precautions when handling plants for propagation, maintenance, or shipping.)

Advertisement

Q: I have an aloe indoors that is developing some yellow leaves. Do I need to feed it or change something else about how I take care of it?

Weekend Watch Weekly Plan your weekend with our picks for the best events, restaurant and movie reviews, TV shows and more. Delivered every Thursday. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

A: Leaf yellowing is a difficult symptom to trace back to a particular issue, since in general it can be caused by over watering, under watering, under fertilization, too little light, too much light, pest feeding, and a few other factors. With indoor succulents, too much light is a rare problem, and accidental over watering is relatively common, which is why I presume low light and soil moisture are the conditions needing evaluation first.

A leaf that turns yellow is one a plant is probably about to shed, so even if the original issue is resolved, be aware that it won’t usually green-up again. That’s OK, as long as the shedding isn’t excessive (and if it is, it might be too late to fix); plants can reabsorb some of the resources stored in the leaf before it dies and falls. It’s also normal for any plant to shed its oldest leaves from time to time.

Succulents like aloe thrive in bright light, so it’s possible yellowing has begun because the plant is running low on stored energy that has allowed it to tolerate insufficient light so far. (Plants make their own food from light, so while occasional fertilization can supplement their nutrition, it’s not a substitute for receiving enough light.) While indoors, aloe grows best where it gets either several hours of direct sunlight close to a window, or is placed under plant grow lights that can supplement or replace natural light.

Succulent roots should get fairly dry between waterings, though each watering still needs to be thorough so all of the potting mix is well-moistened each time to eliminate dry pockets. Extra water should freely drip out of the bottom drain holes of the pot. Feel the soil about an inch deep (or more, depending on pot size) and only water when it’s become pretty dry to the touch at that depth. Be sure to empty any drained water in a saucer promptly so the pot doesn’t sit in water, as this can kill roots. Root rot can result in leaf yellowing because there are not enough healthy roots left to support all of the plant’s foliage. As with other triggers for shedding, the oldest, lower leaves are usually sacrificed first.

If you haven’t fertilized the plant in several months, it might benefit from a light dose. Normally, indoor plants don’t need fertilization during the fall through winter, but if a plant has been nutrient-deprived for a while, it may benefit from replenishing those nutrients in the soil. The precise fertilizer formulation doesn’t matter much in this case, though nitrogen is likely the nutrient of greatest importance (the N in N-P-K ratios) for overall plant health and leaf color, so it can be chosen as the highest number of the three (such as 3-1-2 or 10-5-5 as arbitrary examples). Regardless of the type of fertilizer chosen, follow package instructions about how to dose it. If you suspect scale, mealybugs, thrips, or mites are causing damage, get them under control first, since you don’t want to feed the pests extra nutrients with the fertilization.

Indoor plants grow slowly (if at all) in winter, and succulents tend to be slow growers in general, so it may take some time for the aloe to show any improvement, which is fine as long as it isn’t declining further.

University of Maryland Extension’s Home and Garden Information Center offers free gardening and pest information at extension.umd.edu/hgic. Click “Ask Extension” to send questions and photos.