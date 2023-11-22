Garden Q&A: How do I get berries on my bayberry?

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Q: My research told me that bayberry needs pollination in order to produce berries. How do I find a pollinator for my shrub?

A: Bayberries and wax myrtles (both morella, formerly myrica) are native to Maryland and are dioecious, which means they produce male and female flowers on separate plants. Female plants produce berries, but only when pollinated, so at least two plants (one female for the fruit, one male for its pollen) are needed if you want a planting to provide berries for birds or aesthetic value.

Many nursery-grown bayberry and wax myrtle shrubs are unsexed, so it’s potluck as to which you get when shopping. (Determining sex by inspecting flowers alone can be challenging, and the blooms are not showy.) Some cultivars are of known sex, since they are clones of the original plant selected and thus genetically the same. Once in a while, a nursery will propagate the straight species from a plant of known sex.

In the event you know you’re buying a female plant, how do you find a male to pollinate it? Or, if you need both but don’t have room for more than two shrubs in order to take your chances at pollination, how do you choose? Below are several of the sexed cultivars on the market that you can look for, though they may still be harder to find compared to the straight species. Only one is a confirmed male, alas, but there certainly may be others I haven’t encountered.

Southern wax myrtle (morella cerifera)

‘Don’s Dwarf’ — female and compact-growing

Northern bayberry (morella pensylvanica)

Bobbee (cultivar name ‘Bobzam’) — female

Morton Male (less commonly listed as Male Silver Sprite) — male, also a compact grower

Silver Sprite (occasionally listed as simply ‘Morton’) — female, with the same stature as the above at maturity

Brave Athena — female; appears to be fairly new and is part of a branded native plant collection that might be easier to source

Q: I overseeded in late October, so my young grass might still be delicate since it established late. Acorns are swamping the yard this year. How can I get them off the grass without ripping-up the new turf?

A: If the new grass has grown tall enough to walk on and mow at least once, it’s established enough that you can gently rake it. (It’s also established enough that leaving the acorns probably won’t hurt it.) There are long-handled tools that are used to pick up acorns and other nuts such as walnuts and hickory nuts. They look a bit like a wire cage used to tumble bingo balls, at the end of a long handle. You roll them over the ground and nuts get squeezed through the wires and trapped inside the ball until you dump them out.

