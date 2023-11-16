Garden Q&A: What is the white residue on my plant roots?

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Q: I was wondering why some of my houseplants were always seeming to struggle or get dried leaf tips, and when I pulled the pot off and looked at the roots, there were a lot of white things that might have been bugs in the soil. What should I do?

A: It sounds like insects and not a fungus, though both can be common in indoor plant potting mix. As a comparison, fungi tend to create white root-like filaments or form small, round spore capsules, whereas insects coated in white wax will have a more distinct shape (oval, usually) and will move, albeit slowly. Residues from their waxy coating can give a powdery white haze to the root zone, plus it tends to stick to inner pot walls as well. I think you discovered root mealybugs, a problem I have battled with some of my own indoor plants.

If the plant is one that propagates easily, you have a great way to bypass trying to repot and treat the plant with insecticide: just grow a new root system and ditch the old root ball. Root mealybugs could crawl up the stem, but at least then they’ll be easier to spot. I’ve taken cuttings of pilea, peperomia, and other unfortunate victims, and rooted them in new containers free of mealybug, and voila — if you’re lucky, none have hitched a ride on the stem or foliage and your new plants are now pest-free, at least for the time being. Mealybugs can move from pot to pot if they can crawl between them, so be vigilant. (My plants share a drainage tray, so it’s no surprise pests cross-contaminate pots.)

You could inquire with the suppliers of beneficial insects to see if they have a predator you can release to kill them naturally, but the insects probably can’t eradicate a well-established infestation, and not all may reproduce in your household conditions (temperature, humidity) as effectively as the pest. Shipping for perishable goods like these also drives the price up, and you’ll need to repeatedly release them to keep populations established.

Otherwise, you might have to resort to an insecticide if you can’t bear to toss the plant. Systemic granules are often labeled for mealybug (make sure the product is labeled for indoor use). Always follow the instructions, and bear in mind that a repeat dosage may be needed. Plants require time to absorb the insecticide, which insects will ingest while feeding. Plants contracting a pest outbreak like this generally were stressed before the insects gained the upper hand, so consider your growing area and evaluate if you need to try changing some conditions to better suit the plants’ needs.

Q: Large spiders keep showing up in my home. Are they wolf spiders? What are they doing?

A: They could be; wolf spiders seem to be the presumed identification for just about any large, hairy, brownish spider, but there are other spider families with similar features. Spider ID is based partly on eye arrangement (a lot of combination possibilities when you have six or eight of them), a feature hard to see well unless you really get up close and personal with your furry companion. Body shape, size and color pattern can differ between sexes and stages of development as well, and even from one individual to another. For example, neither juvenile or adult male black widow spiders share the well-known female’s appearance.

Spiders found indoors usually don’t intend to be there, as they wandered-in from outside. A few species are so associated with human dwellings over the centuries that they now just coexist with us in most homes, whether we notice or not. In either case, not to worry — these indoor visitors only want to find insects to eat and shelter from the weather outside.

Sealing access points like gaps and cracks with expanding foam, caulk or other measures will limit how many of any shelter-seeking insects or other arthropods can find a way inside. This includes the autumn bounty of crickets, centipedes, millipedes, isopods (roly-poly bugs), lady beetles (ladybugs), boxelder bugs and brown marmorated stink bugs. Check window screens for tears and door weatherstripping for wear-and-tear. Of course, doing this also helps to insulate the home against leaking heat, or to subdue chilly drafts that will affect indoor plants sitting nearby.

Spiders that originated outdoors can be ushered back outside, if you can catch them. Try placing a clear container over the spider and then sliding a piece of paper underneath in order to carry them out.

University of Maryland Extension’s Home and Garden Information Center offers free gardening and pest information at extension.umd.edu/hgic. Click “Ask Extension” to send questions and photos.