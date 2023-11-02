Garden Q&A: What is this mantis-like insect?

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Q: Is it normal to find a young mantis this late in the year? I saw a green one by my front door recently.

A: Since mantids matured into adulthood a few weeks ago, I would say no, but I think you saw a mantidfly. I recently saw one on my own door, probably attracted by light leaking through blinds after dark, even though I keep the outdoor lamp off. Only one of our five native species is green; one of the others is a pretty convincing paper wasp mimic, at least at a glance.

These nifty insects look like a praying mantis in their head and front legs and a bit like a green lacewing in their back half. They actually are lacewing relatives, belonging to the same insect order (neuroptera). It’s amazing to see how similarly they evolved the raptorial (predatory, grasping) front legs like those of mantids.

Adult mantidflies eat other small insects, but their young (larvae) feed on spider eggs as parasitoids. They either wander about after hatching to locate spider egg sacs directly, or hitch a ride on a passing spider to wait until she produces eggs (or, if the larva finds a male spider, until he finds a female).

Female mantidflies might lay eggs directly on window glass, as my visitor did. If you are familiar with the small white oval egg perched atop a delicate silk strand that green lacewings lay, mantidfly eggs will look similar. Mantidfly egg stalks are much shorter, and the eggs are in dense clusters rather than laid singly, but you’ll see a resemblance once you realize they are related.

I love finding curiosities like these visiting the garden, and as you’ve heard from us before, the less pesticide used , the more insect diversity you’ll have around for the benefit of the local ecosystem.

Q: Do you have general tips for propagating shrubs or trees from seed, like those that produce berries? I’m used to working with dry seeds and perennials.

A: Just do your research first for the species you intend to collect, so once you have the seeds in hand, you know how to care for them since they can be perishable. Learn about what the seed’s needs are in terms of temperature, moisture, and depth of sowing. This is the approach for any species, herbaceous or woody, but since more trees and shrubs produce fruits or berries compared to perennials, seed processing techniques can be more critical to success with that group.

For example, many native plants need a chilling period in order for their seeds to break dormancy and germinate. This process is called stratification, and it can be done either by sowing seeds outside (in containers or in the ground) to experience a natural winter, or by keeping them in the fridge, whether potted or bagged loose. A general-purpose stratification period is 40 degrees for 90 to 120 days. You don’t need precisely 40 degrees the entire time, but try not to let the seeds freeze, or warm-up too much or too often. I’ve had success keeping a bag of seeds in the fridge door.

Species bearing seed inside a fleshy fruit, from pawpaw fruits to berries like spicebush, sweetbay magnolia, and winterberry holly, also typically require consistent moisture during storage. They can die if they dry out too much, even while still dormant. This is “moist stratification,” also referred to as having hydrophilic seed (Greek for “water-loving”). Either keep the potting medium moistened or use a lightly-damp paper towel, vermiculite, or sand inside a bag for seed stored in the fridge.

Even though fruit and berry flesh maintains some moisture around the seed, there are chemicals in it that inhibit germination, plus you also don’t want that pulp molding in storage. Therefore, the fruit or berry pulp needs to be cleaned off prior to seed storage or stratification. In the wild, this inhibition helps to ensure seeds only germinate after these chemicals are removed by the digestive tract of an animal that ate the fruit.

Some storage and germination instructions will mention scarify, which is the nicking or weakening of a hard seed coat so it absorbs moisture more readily. Scarification also mimics the natural process of animal consumption, and can be accomplished by using a nail file or sandpaper on part of the seed coat to abrade away a part of the hull.

Another term you may encounter less often is hypogeal. This is a germination style where the cotyledons — the “seed leaves” you may remember from science experiments in school — never emerge above ground, so the first leaves seen are instead true leaves. Pawpaw and fringetree have hypogeal germination, for example. Many familiar plants have epigeal germination, which means the cotyledons appear above ground first, then the true leaves. It’s useful to learn which species do this so you aren’t discouraged by what might seem to be a failed germination period, where you may otherwise think seeds are duds for not emerging. Gently check for root growth reaching the bottom of the seed pots if you’re not sure, or just give them more time undisturbed to make their presence known. I’ve found that Pawpaw seedlings will show root growth down to the bottom of a 3- or 4-inch high pot before I ever see an unfurling stem peeking through the soil surface.

University of Maryland Extension’s Home and Garden Information Center offers free gardening and pest information at extension.umd.edu/hgic. Click “Ask Extension” to send questions and photos.