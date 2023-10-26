Garden Q&A: What are substitutes for invasive barberry?

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Q: What’s a good replacement for barberry? Once I identified the plants in my new yard and realized this is invasive, I intend to replace it, but it’s hard to decide what to use instead.

A: Japanese barberry is still widely grown, unfortunately, and although some of the newer cultivars appear to be sterile, I’d still shy away from using any in area gardens. They can be a bear to remove, but once you get them out (both the shrubs from the ground and the sharp thorns from your gloved hands), I acknowledge it can be overwhelming trying to decide what to use instead.

Advertisement

When you take out invasive plants to revamp a home garden, you won’t necessarily find a candidate that offers all of the same traits of the plant you remove. Consider which aspects of the plant you found the most appealing from an aesthetic or ease-of-cultivation standpoint, and learn what alternative species offer that benefit as a compromise. For example, as a general assessment for any species up for replacement:

Was it ignored by deer? Many invasive species are, but several native or noninvasive species are as well, though of course nothing is guaranteed to remain untouched since deer are so overpopulated.

Did it offer interesting foliage color? Barberry is popular for its rich leaf colors, but there are colorful cultivars of natives, such as plenty of Eastern Ninebark varieties. As an aside, consider that non-green native plant selections might not be as useful to leaf-feeding native insects as the wild form, since research has shown that redder-leaved cultivars may deter or hamper the development of insects using it as a host plant. (Golden-leaved or variegated forms seemed to have less or no discernible impact.) Even so, the plant’s blooms and seeds will probably still feed organisms normally, so a red-leaved cultivar of something won’t necessarily be ecologically useless.

Was it attractive to pollinators? Another widely-grown invasive species, butterfly bush, is aptly-named for its nectar appeal, but native plants are more supportive of biodiversity while still drawing plenty of pollinators. Summersweet and buttonbush are two native shrubs that do a great job of feeding a variety of insects.

Was it tolerant of harsh conditions, such as dry shade? Mahonia and nandina (both relatives of barberry, as it happens) are often utilized for this attribute, but alternatives include Christmas fern, common witchhazel, black huckleberry, alumroot, and mapleleaf viburnum.

Q: Can I overwinter a canna lily in the ground or inside?

Advertisement

A: Inside is a safer bet, since leaving cannas in the ground risks killing them due to winter cold. Cannas are generally not reliably winter hardy in Maryland, though you might get away with it in Washington, D.C. or in a favorable microclimate in the yard, where a nearby wall or expanse of pavement may retain enough heat to keep the soil and roots slightly warmer in winter. Baltimore City also experiences a “heat island” effect of urbanization to potentially stay just mild enough for cannas to make it in-ground in a mild winter, and Maryland’s southernmost counties might also get lucky. Either way, their roots must have good drainage.

To overwinter them out of the ground, dig up cannas around the time autumn frost kills or singes the top growth. (You can take the same approach with other tender bulbous perennials, like dahlia, gladiolus, caladium and tuberous begonia.) After digging, remove loose soil from the roots, cut the foliage back to just above the bulb, and spread them out to cure in a dry area for one to three weeks. This will allow any wounds on the bulb to callous over to reduce the risk of decay. Allow 4 to 6 inches of stem to remain above cannas.

Store cured bulbs in paper or mesh bags, cardboard boxes, or nylon stockings to allow some airflow. Cover or layer the bulbs with peat moss, perlite, vermiculite or shredded newspaper. Store in a cool (40-50℉), dry place and check periodically for shriveling or decay, culling any that have molded or softened with rot.

Once the weather moderates in spring and the soil temperatures warm, cannas can be replanted outside. This would likely be around mid-May in Central Maryland; maybe even early May or very late April for city-warmed gardens with cooperative spring weather.

University of Maryland Extension’s Home and Garden Information Center offers free gardening and pest information at extension.umd.edu/hgic. Click “Ask Extension” to send questions and photos.