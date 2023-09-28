Garden Q&A: What kind of insect is this?

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Q: This past summer I saw shiny green insects on a path I maintain in my woods. They would let me get somewhat close and then fly a little bit down the path and land again. Do you know what they might be?

A: This sounds like the behavior of a tiger beetle; in particular, the six-spotted tiger beetle. Most abundant mid-spring through early summer, this iridescent emerald-green to blue-green jewel is indeed a tiger of the insect world. Maryland is home to over two dozen tiger beetle species, with most sporting a mix of dark bronze and cream with spots or scrollwork patterns on their wing covers. In some species, adults are more active in summer or autumn.

Both the adults and juveniles (larvae) of tiger beetles are predators of other insects. Adults have large eyes and long legs to spot and chase-down prey, plus prominent mandibles. Larvae look very different and live in burrows in bare soil, and catch and consume passing insects or other arthropods. Some species have a multiyear life cycle.

In home landscapes, they can be supported by maintaining clearings or pathways with dappled or full sun and bare soil that isn’t too compacted. If you live along the Bay shore, several species specialize in sandy habitats, sometimes near the water’s edge; others occur on the banks of streams.

Q: I had an old tree removed this past summer and am wary of planting another. Is tree planting recommended when one died from what might have been a disease or bugs? Should I stick to small trees instead?

A: I encourage anyone with the space and budget to plant a tree. They contribute not only great carbon-capture benefits and stormwater filtration but also support a wide range of wildlife, plus reduce heat buildup from urbanization and climate warming. As established trees in urban and suburban areas succumb to stress, we need to keep replacing them to preserve canopy cover. This is also true in less-disturbed habitats where overpopulated deer are putting undue browsing pressures on seedlings sprouting naturally, affecting how easily our forests can regenerate themselves from natural losses.

Trees can die for many reasons, and often different chronic or acute ailments overlap to push a tree over its tolerance limits. Decline typically begins due to environmental stress, such as roots staying too wet from flooding or poor drainage, one too many droughts, injury from storms or improper pruning, root zone damage or soil compaction, and so forth. When selecting a new tree, you can assess your site conditions and choose species most likely to adapt well to those challenges. For example, trees tolerant of flooding or wet soils may also handle very compacted non-wet soils well, since both conditions result in low oxygen levels around roots.

To help with budgeting and for greater ecosystem benefit, give preference to locally-native tree species. Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources has a long-running rebate program, Marylanders Plant Trees, where eligible species purchased at participating nurseries receive a $25 price reduction. Visit their website for more details, including a list of tree species (a couple of which are cheating a bit on the technicality of being locally native, but it’s better than the alternative). You can also explore the resources on our Planting Trees in Our Changing Climate webpage to determine which tree species might best tolerate certain conditions over the long term.

University of Maryland Extension’s Home and Garden Information Center offers free gardening and pest information at extension.umd.edu/hgic. Click “Ask Extension” to send questions and photos.