Garden Q&A: How can I feed hummingbirds?

Q: What plants do hummingbirds like? Cleaning a feeder every few days is a chore and just planting things they like sounds much easier!

A: These bold and energetic little birds like lots of different plants, because not only do they feed on nectar to meet their high-calorie demands, but they also eat spiders and small insects, even if we’re not witnessing them doing so. Aphids, flies, caterpillars, and even small bees are all listed as prey. Therefore, not only can you plant coveted sources of nectar, but anything else that attracts small insects can in turn also support hummingbirds, especially when they are raising young that demand these high-protein morsels.

Favored flowers are often red in color, but don’t have to be as long as they’re tubular, pendant, or easy-access (like having clustered, shallow-throated flowers). Among annuals and tender perennials, they like lantana, verbena, fuchsia, cuphea, Petunia and its miniaturized cousin calibrachoa, sage (salvia), and our native jewelweed, a species of Impatiens. Perennial attractions include lobelia, monarda, eastern columbine, agastache, heuchera, spigelia, penstemon, native lilies, and hardier salvias. Woody plants (trees, shrubs, and vines) to consider include red buckeye, native rhododendrons and azaleas, trumpet honeysuckle, trumpet vine, crossvine, and Carolina jessamine.

Plant a diversity of species when possible, particularly local natives, as this will extend the natural food supply for the birds while also minimizing plant detriments by a pest or disease outbreak or weather stress damage.

Q: Is it too late to fertilize my bushes? I didn’t have time in late summer but heard that fall fertilization can help roots.

A: It might fuel root growth, especially once the leaves have changed color and fallen, but it’s also probably not necessary and is generally not recommended. You also don’t want to risk late-season fertilization stimulating new tender growth that won’t have time to harden-off before freezing. The only way to determine if there are too few soil nutrients to support normal growth is to have a soil sample sent to a testing lab, which you can learn more about on our Soil Testing and Soil Testing Labs webpage.

Plants don’t have an immune system the way animals do, but they do have means of self-defense, including manufacturing chemicals that make foliage distasteful or toxic to insect or mammal herbivores, and mechanisms to fend-off disease. Healthy plants should be left to grow at their own pace (not artificially forced into more lush growth from fertilization) in order for these protective mechanisms to keep pace and work well. Otherwise, over-nourished plants can be more vulnerable to infection or be more appealing food to insect pests and browsers, and might also be more prone to winter tissue injury.

Refraining from fertilizing when plants don’t need added nutrients also saves money, time, and reduces the risk of runoff pollution, where stormwater or irrigation water carry unused nutrients into streams, rivers, and the Bay. Beneficial soil microbes can also be harmed by certain over-applied nutrients, such as phosphorus. Remember that plants make their own food using sunlight. Fertilizer would only be needed when the soil’s nutrient content is unable to meet plant needs. By itself, fertilizer is not plant “food” and is more like a multivitamin, intended to correct a deficiency but of limited value when the plant’s needs are otherwise already being met.

University of Maryland Extension’s Home and Garden Information Center offers free gardening and pest information at extension.umd.edu/hgic. Click “Ask Extension” to send questions and photos.