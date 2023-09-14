Garden Q&A: What can I plant in autumn?

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Q: Can I still plant this late in the year? I’m not growing vegetables, but if I can put in more perennials or shrubs, that might spread out my efforts from being very spring-heavy.

A: Experienced gardeners know that “fall is for planting.” This isn’t just a garden center or plant catalog slogan; it’s based on real establishment advantages for many plant species. Spring-flowering bulbs are planted now, and you’ll find an abundance of fall flower color like mums and pansies for sale, but just about any hardy perennial, shrub, tree, and vine can also be installed in autumn. (Exceptions can include stone fruits like peach, plum, and cherry.) Don’t wait until the last minute even if the weather remains mild, especially for evergreens that need to have enough well-established roots to keep their foliage hydrated all winter. Otherwise, all of September and into October should be perfectly fine. November might suffice for dormant flower bulbs, but I would advise being done well before Thanksgiving.

Advertisement

Why is the end of the growing season a good time? In-ground roots stay warmer than air temperatures for a time, since the insulating earth cools more slowly, allowing root growth to continue well after frosts start. However, plants in containers will be more vulnerable and may cease growth sooner. Cooler air temperatures reduce plant stress by lowering water demands, particularly for species that will soon be shedding leaves, since foliage is the greatest source of moisture loss.

Plants are also not dividing energies into two tasks: growing new leaves and branches, as they would be in spring, while simultaneously growing new roots. Instead, they can just dedicate resources to root growth since buds for the following year have already formed by autumn and lie dormant on branches or tucked into perennial crowns.

Advertisement

Root ball of a Kousa dogwood, rinsed of its potting mix in a wheelbarrow to reveal root structure, before planting last October. (Miri Talabac/Handout)

Practice all the planting tips recommended for any other time of year since they are very important in successful establishment. Loosen tangled or matted roots on potted plants before installing them, and remove wraps and wire cages around root balls for balled and burlapped trees and shrubs.

Although this takes more time and patience, trees and shrubs should ideally be rinsed of their potting mix or soil before planting so you can inspect the root structure for undesirable kinks or tangles, andlocate the root flare, the junction where major roots branch off the trunk or main stem. It’s not uncommon for a root flare to be several inches too deep by the time plants are sold, and this should be corrected upon planting for the long-term health of the plant. I find using a garden hose sprayer in a wheelbarrow an easy way of exposing tree roots, and have found impressively bad root tangles when doing so that I would never have seen if I’d just loosened the edges of a root ball. Keep exposed roots moistened as they are at greater risk of drying out — another benefit of the bathtub the wheelbarrow creates as you work. If you don’t have a wheelbarrow, any wide-mouthed bucket or tub is useful.

Q: I love the aesthetic of the globe-flowered ornamental onions but would prefer to use something native. Do we have native flowering onion plants?

A: Yes, though they have a different look than the nonnative, “drumstick”-type purple, white, or blue species planted this time of year. The primary native species grown for garden use, although still somewhat hard to source compared to other wildflowers, is nodding onion, allium cernuum. Its pale to medium pink flowers are displayed in a globe-like bloom during summer, but as the name implies, they nod downward a bit, and the clusters aren’t as large.

In Maryland this species occurs in some of our Western Piedmont and Mountain counties, nowhere very abundant. Interestingly, it also occurs across the U.S., though there are large areas between populations where it appears to be absent.

Cultivation should be relatively easy based on the plant’s preferences for moist but well-drained soil and at least a half-day sun or more. As a perennial, they will regrow and flower for years, and may slowly reproduce to form a colony. They have good drought tolerance and deer and rabbits usually leave them alone. I think they look lovely paired with hedges, grasses, or other fine-textured perennials, or used in groups as a front-row accent (being somewhat short) for a mixed perennial border. Bees seem to be the primary pollinators.

University of Maryland Extension’s Home and Garden Information Center offers free gardening and pest information at extension.umd.edu/hgic. Click “Ask Extension” to send questions and photos.