Garden Q&A: How can I get rid of spotted lanternfly?

Q: These lanternflies are everywhere in my yard! Please tell me what I can use to get rid of them. I’m finally having a good vegetable year and don’t want it ruined by these pests.

A: Spotted lanternfly (SLF), the invasive insect in the news and in Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) press releases these past few years, is becoming more abundant throughout Maryland. If you don’t happen to be in the current hot spots of Baltimore City, Baltimore County and northeastern Maryland, you may soon have the joy of finding nymphs or adults in the yard in coming years.

We start to receive lots of questions this time of year about how to kill these insects and protect gardens. Fortunately, based on research and experience thus far, this insect is not a direct threat to home garden plants. Granted, high levels of honeydew (sugar-water waste) produced by abundant numbers of the pest can foster heavy layers of sooty mold that can shade leaves, but on deciduous plants, this effect is only temporary. We don’t need to go out of our way to kill them at home by any means necessary. Vineyards and hops growers are more at risk of dire economical consequences, but the use of chemical means to combat these insects on residential properties is not recommended.

You could correctly point out that the MDA messaging tells us to kill them on sight. Well, yes, via squishing and maybe trapping, but spraying is not the means by which we should be taking action. Some insecticides may work reasonably well — and research into this is ongoing to find the least-toxic approach, but they come at a cost: collateral damage to pollinators, beneficial insects, or other parts of the ecosystem because a chemical is not going to be lanternfly-specific. Applications would either be very short-lived, like insecticidal soap or neem oil, which need frequent reapplication, or would have long-lasting residues and therefore be much more hazardous to other organisms. Spraying an insect that readily hops or flies away at the slightest disturbance is impractical, since good contact with the pest is needed for lower-toxicity pesticides to be effective.

If you have SLF’s favorite host plant tree-of-heaven (Ailanthus) growing on your property, it would be prudent to remove it, especially since it too is an invasive species that invades natural areas. Our Spotted Lanternfly Management for Residents webpage contains updated information about identification and management, but importantly also links to Penn State Extension resources that provide even more detail since they were the epicenter of the appearance of SLF. A MDA reporting form, where you can note where SLF was found, what life stage it was in, and what plant it may have been found on, plus upload a photo for documentation, is also linked on our webpage.

Q: I’m experimenting with propagating some native shrubs to share with friends. I’ve found tips that say to use “semi-hardwood” or “softwood” cuttings, for example, but no explanation of what that means. Can you help?

A: These terms are referring to the maturity of the wood that will be cut, typically at the tip of a branch, because younger wood is more likely overall to root than growth that is several years older. Having said that, how readily a cutting will root greatly depends on the plant species, with some being easier to work with than others.

Rooting hormone powder or gel applied to cuttings won’t necessarily stimulate root formation if the wood of the cutting is too old, and cuttings too young might not be able to support themselves (literally and figuratively) before being able to form roots.

Hormone applications aren’t universally required, but for reluctant-to-root species, it can be a big help, especially since some products include a fungicide to resist invasion of the cut by pathogens that would rot the stem.

“Softwood” is growth of the current year that is still succulent and pliable, though just old enough that they can snap when folded instead of just bending. Think of asparagus spears — tender, but not too tender. “Hardwood” cuttings are definitely firm and woody and have a more distinct bark-like exterior. “Semi-hardwood” lies in between these two states, with the tissues mature from spring’s flush of growth but not yet hardened-off fully for winter.

According to NC State Extension, softwood cuttings are usually taken in late spring through midsummer, semi-hardwood mid- to late summer, and hardwood in autumn, winter, or early spring before dormancy is broken. You can find more detail and guidance for general cutting treatment on their page Plant Propagation by Stem Cuttings.

University of Maryland Extension’s Home and Garden Information Center offers free gardening and pest information at extension.umd.edu/hgic. Click “Ask Extension” to send questions and photos.