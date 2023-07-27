Garden Q&A: Native plants for dry soil?

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Q: I have a tough garden spot where the soil is near pavement so the conditions are fairly dry; some of it’s very sunny but parts are semi-shaded. Any native plant candidates I can try?

A: Absolutely. Two underused species that come to mind are rattlesnake master (Eryngium yuccifolium, or button eryngo if you’re averse to that common name) and Eastern prickly-pear cactus (opuntia humifusa variety humifusa). While this eryngium used to grow wild in Maryland, it’s now locally extinct, though easy to cultivate in gardens. Most of its native range spans from our south out to the states just west of the Mississippi River. The opuntia can be found scattered across the state, from our mountain to piedmont to coastal plain regions.

Both plants have a great tolerance for drought, and I would grow the eryngium in the sunny area and the opuntia in semi-shade, though they’re both a bit flexible. This is based on my observations of the cactus in the wild where I’ve always found it growing in the dappled light of overhead pine trees. If you take a close look at the photo gallery for this species on Maryland Biodiversity Project’s website, you’ll see many are surrounded by pine needles on the ground, though some appear to be in more open grassy habitats. Meanwhile, I see eryngium thriving locally where planted in sunny areas, like in meadows and perennial borders. I suspect it might be a good candidate for a hellstrip too.

Pollinators ranging from bees, beetles, butterflies, and beneficial wasps will delight in eryngium blooms, which look like ivory globes on tall stalks, and bees will visit the bright yellow opuntia flowers as well. The blue-toned, upright foliage reminiscent of yucca on the eryngium harmonizes marvelously with prairie-aesthetic, sun-loving native perennials like little bluestem (Schizachyrium), beardtongue (Penstemon), butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa), nodding onion (Allium cernuum), blazing-star (Liatris), and false indigo (Baptisia). The leaf pads on the succulent opuntia, which often lean on the ground as they age or dehydrate, can surprisingly be found living among moss and lichen in the wild. It would look nice paired with partridgeberry (Mitchella repens), woodland stonecrop (Sedum ternatum), drought-tolerant sedge species (Carex), and spotted beebalm (Monarda punctata).

Q: I keep getting whiteflies on my basil, despite trying to spray with neem oil. Is there anything else I can try?

A: Whitefly suppression is usually sufficient with insecticidal soap or horticultural oil (neem being one type), but if that’s not working well enough, you can try the active ingredient pyrethrin instead as our whiteflies on vegetables page suggests, though this similarly must be applied thoroughly to all leaf surfaces (mainly undersides). Follow label directions and make sure the product is labeled for use on edible plants. Any pesticide risks plant tissue damage (called phytotoxicity) if applied while temperatures are above 85 degrees, so early morning or early evening applications might be needed to avoid this. Do not get the spray on any blooms if you happen to let some of the herbs bloom for pollinators, or if there are nearby flowering plants where the spray may drift onto them.

If you prefer to avoid more pesticides — always a good goal — and if this won’t make harvesting too cumbersome, you can instead try covering the plants in insect mesh netting (like tulle fabric or any other very fine mesh). This will allow enough light to reach the leaves but block the whitefly adults from reaching the plant to lay eggs. However, for this to work well, the plants under the net will need to be whitefly-free first (or else this would trap them there and exclude any beneficial insects trying to eat them). This entails either successfully treating them, or starting next year, the herbs are covered right after planting clean transplants in spring.

Make sure there are no weeds or infested flowering annuals (such as lantana or verbena) near the basil in case they are harboring populations of whitefly that could move to the basil plants once the organic insecticide loses its effectiveness.

University of Maryland Extension’s Home and Garden Information Center offers free gardening and pest information at extension.umd.edu/hgic. Click “Ask Extension” to send questions and photos.