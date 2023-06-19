Garden Q&A: Are there any reasons why I shouldn’t plant mid-summer?

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Q: I hear fall is a great time to plant, and I know nurseries stock-up heavily in spring for shoppers. Are there any reasons why I shouldn’t plant midsummer, though?

A: In general, not really, as long as you can care for the plants by monitoring them for watering needs. While some species might be more prone to transplant shock if moved or planted midseason, most will establish just fine as long as you can keep an eye on their soil moisture. If you wanted to plant soon but were planning a trip away for two or more weeks, then I’d wait until you got back to plant unless you have an experienced gardener who can keep an eye on them for you.

I and plenty of landscaping companies have planted many a perennial, shrub, or tree in high summer. While the principles of determining when irrigation would be needed are the same as any other time of year — feel the soil before making assumptions — the frequency will be greater due to summer heat and irregular rainfall. Touch the soil around six inches deep to check how moist it is. If damp to the touch at that depth, watering is probably not needed unless it’s a species that truly likes to stay wet. If the soil is instead becoming somewhat dry to the touch at that depth, then watering will probably benefit the plant. Daily watering needs for in-ground plants is quite unlikely, but those in containers may very well dry enough every day or every other day to need regular watering while it’s hot.

Midway through loosening tangled roots on a potted perennial Amsonia before planting. (Miri Talabac)

Additionally, check those roots when you remove a plant from its pot, before you put in the ground. The longer a plant remains in its nursery container, the more the potting mix may be filled with root growth, becoming more tangled and matted, which will be harder to tease apart while minimizing root breakage when you go to plant. Root loosening is especially critical for shrubs and trees, whose major roots can eventually become woody and inflexible with age, retaining elbowed bends and circling habits that can hamper growth or cause dieback years down the line.

You may also have a harder time watering effectively and avoiding over watering if the root ball isn’t loosened prior to planting so roots can more quickly acclimate and grow into the surrounding soil.

Q: My young tree leafed-out weirdly this season, with some leaves looking normal and others being twisted and a bit paler yellow-green. They almost look shrunken or otherwise deformed. What might be going on, and will it survive?

A: This sounds like chemical damage, and every year we receive a few inquiries about this phenomenon that resulted from exposure to certain herbicides. Some weedkiller products include ingredients that can be more easily absorbed by tree and shrub roots (if soil applied, like to lawns) or foliage (if a treatment is evaporating significantly or mist is drifting on a breeze during application). Not all tree species are equally sensitive to the same dosage or active ingredient, but those that are more vulnerable to damage can show drastic impacts from even relatively mild or one time exposures during just the right stage of growth.

Before selecting and applying a herbicide, check its label thoroughly to see if there are cautions about sensitive plants and a tendency to drift (move away from the application site). The ingredients dicamba, triclopyr, and 2,4-D are included in many weed killer products and are common culprits when leaf deformities appear, though some formulations of these chemicals are less likely to drift than others.

The reason why some leaves are affected and others may not be will depend on when the application was made. Sometimes, if exposed before bud-break or to most of a plant’s root zone, all foliage will show damage. If exposed during a phase of growth where some leaves have fully expanded while others are still emerging, only those younger leaves will be symptomatic. As a group, herbicides work in varying ways, but those that hormonally interfere with normal plant growth tend to cause these types of distortions and stunting on foliage and pliable young stems.

If you did not apply any herbicides, consider that an application made to an area up to two miles away may have drifted over to your yard. If the damage wasn’t too extensive, plants will grow out of herbicide injury over time. The individual leaves impacted can’t heal and return to their normal shape, but growth produced after the exposure effects have passed should be normal. This can be one trait used to differentiate these symptoms from those of the more fatal plant viruses: whether foliage symptoms worsen and manifest on more new growth over time or whether the plant seems to outgrow it. Sap- sucking insects like leafhoppers and aphids can cause distorted growth from feeding directly or from introducing a plant virus to their host, but as their populations wane, the leaves produced later will be unaffected if feeding damage alone was to blame. There is no treatment for plants accidentally exposed to herbicide (or virus), so just give them time to see if they can recover once the chemical’s effects have worn off.

University of Maryland Extension’s Home and Garden Information Center offers free gardening and pest information at extension.umd.edu/hgic. Click “Ask Extension” to send questions and photos.