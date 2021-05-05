Hot property: This Anne Arundel coastal colonial comes with a private beach, saltwater pool and dock space for three boats

Unique features: TentHouse is a homage to waterfront living. Not only do most rooms have views of the West River and TentHouse Creek, the home has two deep-water slips that accommodate vessels of up to 50 feet, a floating dock for smaller boats and a power lift for a third boat. There’s a custom saltwater pool with a fireplace to shake off that out-of-the-water chill, plus a cabana, bar and grill. But though TentHouse is luxurious, it projects a relaxed and comfortable country vibe, from the antler chandelier to the solid and unpretentious butcher block kitchen island to the stone fireplace and distressed plank oak floors. Did we mention the sand beach? How about the waterfall? And lest we forget, there’s also a 900-square-foot handicapped-accessible in-law suite attached to the main house and a 1,200-square foot separate guest suite over the four-car garage.