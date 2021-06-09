Hot property: 1912 Annapolis home harmoniously blends the old and new

Unique features: This charming house with brick red trim has porches and pillars and walls of windows that make it open and airy on the inside without compromising the home’s historic integrity. The interior features two-story ceilings and a spiral staircase that leads to a catwalk overlooking the great room. There are two double-sided gas fireplaces that effectively function as four, exposed brick walls, picture railing, plantation shutters, and hardwood floors throughout the home that were just refinished. The very large closet in the master bedroom has a window while the master bath features a vaulted ceiling. Outside, the bricked backyard is ideal for entertaining but is surrounded on three sides by a raised garden. The driveway has room to park three cars, while a tool shed painted in beige with brick trim matches the house. The house couldn’t be more ideally located, with Main Street (the hub of downtown Annapolis) at one end of the block and Spa Creek at the other.