Margaret Kim poses in the kitchen of her dream home, with the dining and family room in the background.

Victor and Margaret Kim custom built this 9,000-square-foot Colonial-style mansion, outfitted for easy access from room to room and an elevator opening onto three levels.

Six years ago, Victor and Margaret Kim purchased a 1-acre parcel in Fulton and proceeded to build a glamorous home with a serious purpose - a universal design that would allow the couple to welcome aging relatives.