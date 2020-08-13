Garden Q&A: How to control Japanese knotweed and prune a dogwood

I’d love to grow native grasses or wildflowers, but how can I control this invasive that comes at me from my neighbors?
The impenetrable thickets of 6-8 foot Japanese knotweed are bad. So bad that, in England, sellers legally have to declare whether it is on property for sale.
Here is one case where the only recourse it to hold your nose and use herbicides to prevent worse ecological damage. That’s because the massive root system of Japanese knotweed stores huge amounts of energy for regenerating. Plus it can regenerate from a small piece of surviving root. It will not stop unless you stop it.
After an initial application, you’ll need to repeatedly destroy any regrowth to exhaust the root system reserves. Prepare for a consistent campaign for several seasons. Search ‘Japanese knotweed’ on the Home and Garden Information Center website. The links add specific steps.
Herbicide timing and concentration is important. If you are near water, use one of the herbicides specially formulated to not harm aquatic life. You may want to supply your neighbors with information.
What is the general goal in pruning a young dogwood? My ‘Stellar Pink’ dogwood, planted two falls ago, has lots of top growth but some lateral branches are drooping. Supposedly Stellar has a more an upright growth habit. Should I shorten lateral branches?
Dogwoods are actually valued for their elegant horizontal branch structure, a rarity among trees. Most dogwoods start out upright and develop a wider-than-tall form as they age. ‘Stellar Pink’ retains a more upright habit.
Slightly drooping young branches are normal due to wood flexibility at this age and not of concern. Lower branches contribute to faster thickening of the trunk, which benefits their stability. Their removal or shortening is not recommended. Often lower branches are removed eventually to permit mowing, but this is not necessary and can be avoided by establishing a bed below.
Trees should only be pruned with good reason, thus minimizing the likelihood of opportunistic infection in the wounds created. Removing crossed branches and dead wood or correcting other structural issues are the most important reasons, and can be most easily accomplished when trees are dormant. (Dead wood can be removed any time.) Search ‘pruning’ on our website.
