What's in store at Historic Savage Mill [Pictures]

Sloane Brown, Baltimore Sun

You'll find personal and home accessories with a certain feminine vibe at Lucy and Ethel's. As the name implies, there's a certain retro whimsy with many of the items here, whether it's the vintage furniture - much of it refinished by owner Pam Broaddus - lamps, mirrors, wall decor or a myriad of table top and serving pieces. For ladies who love their high-fashion footwear, there are shoe-themed jewelry holders, paperclip holder, guest towels, bottle openers and stoppers. Take a closer look at this 27-inch-long-by-23-inch-wide funky five-light metal chandelier ($189). It's actually a collection of five shoes. Lucy and Ethel's is in the Old Weave Building at Historic Savage Mill. Call 301-317-9040.