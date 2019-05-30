What's in store at Historic Savage Mill [Pictures]
If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind home accessory - or something with a quirky twist - head to Historic Savage Mill. There - in several adjoining buildings - you'll find shops that also serve as studios for a number of artists, as well as little boutiques that specialize in a number of unusual, hard-to-find items. Take a break at one of several eateries on the premises, and then resume your explorations. - Sloane Brown, Special to The Baltimore Sun