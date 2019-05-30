What's in store in Pikesville

Among the eclectic entertaining accessories: a Japanese saki set ($18), a slate cheeseboard that comes with chalk, so you can write the names of the cheeses on the board ($14), and a glass port decanter with four glasses hanging from hooks on the neck ($39). DiWine Spirits is in Woodholme Square, at 1852 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville. Call 410-484-9463 or go to diwinespirits.com.

Many of the shops in Pikesville have a loyal following of locals. But, if you know where to look, you - too - can find some of Pikesville's hidden treasures, when it comes to adding just the right touch to your home. Whether it's a fantastic lighting fixture at a price well below what you might expect, cool pieces to finish off a bedroom or bath, or a one-of-a-kind silver item, you're bound to bond with at least one of these shops, and become part of that loyal following. -Sloane Brown, Special to The Baltimore Sun